UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland's Death Toll From COVID-19 Pandemic Surpasses 8,000 - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

Switzerland's Death Toll From COVID-19 Pandemic Surpasses 8,000 - Health Authorities

Switzerland has registered 8,091 coronavirus-related fatalities across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest data provided by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on Monday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Switzerland has registered 8,091 coronavirus-related fatalities across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest data provided by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, the country has recorded 4,703 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total toll of those infected to 499,931, the FOPH added.

Last week, in a bid to curb the virus, the European country extended its coronavirus-related restrictions until the end of February and decided to close all shops, except for those selling vital goods, and required all employers to switch to working remotely.

Switzerland also launched a mass vaccination campaign in late 2020, with the authorities granting authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech. Earlier in January, Switzerland's medical regulator, Swissmedic, approved the vaccine against coronavirus developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna.

Related Topics

Company Switzerland January February 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship 2021 ..

16 minutes ago

Govt urged to take up political prisoners in occup ..

13 seconds ago

ADC visits Land Record Centre

15 seconds ago

PMA urges govt to take all stakeholders on board o ..

16 seconds ago

Irrigation dept extends date of ongoing canals' de ..

19 seconds ago

Cricket pacer Shaheen Afridi opens his own interna ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.