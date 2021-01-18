(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Switzerland has registered 8,091 coronavirus-related fatalities across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest data provided by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, the country has recorded 4,703 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total toll of those infected to 499,931, the FOPH added.

Last week, in a bid to curb the virus, the European country extended its coronavirus-related restrictions until the end of February and decided to close all shops, except for those selling vital goods, and required all employers to switch to working remotely.

Switzerland also launched a mass vaccination campaign in late 2020, with the authorities granting authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech. Earlier in January, Switzerland's medical regulator, Swissmedic, approved the vaccine against coronavirus developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna.