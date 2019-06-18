MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The head of Switzerland's Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, on Tuesday will start his official two-day visit to Moscow.

Cassis is scheduled to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

The top diplomats are expected to discuss a wide range of Russian-Swiss relations, including issues related to the work of the Russian Federation Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy to Georgia. Moreover, the parties will address key international issues of mutual interest.

The Swiss foreign minister along with Lavrov are set to attend the opening ceremony of the renovated Embassy of Switzerland in Russia building.