Switzerland's Neutrality 'Just Words' After Nation Joined Anti-Russian Sanctions - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Switzerland's neutrality remained only a formality after the European country joined sanctions against Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Wednesday.

"When Switzerland, which remained neutral even during the Second World War, now fully supports anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the European Union and other countries and the decision that we are discussing today, we see that Switzerland has also joined these visa restrictions. So, yes, the neutrality of Switzerland remains only in words," Ivanov told lawmakers.

