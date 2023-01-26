UrduPoint.com

Switzerland's Roche Develops PCR Tests To Detect Kraken Subvariant Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche said on Thursday that it teamed up with its subsidiary TIB Molbiol for the development of a new PCR test able to detect the XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron coronavirus strain, dubbed "Kraken."

"Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol have developed a COVID-19 PCR test for researchers that detects and differentiates the latest variant of concern, XBB.1.5," the company said in a statement.

The PCR testing will allow scientists and doctors to identify features of the new Omicron subvariant as well as assess its possible impact on public health, Roche Diagnostics CEO Matt Sause was quoted as saying in the statement.

Earlier in the day, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, told Sputnik that WHO was actively working on issues related to the speed of spread of the Kraken subvariant and its health effects.

According to WHO, XBB.1.5 does not have specific mutations that could make it more dangerous than other coronavirus subvariants. However, compared to other coronavirus strains, Kraken evades the human immune response most effectively and is able to cause serious illness in people with a weakened immune system.

