Switzerland's Swatch Group Sues Malaysia Over Seizure Of Pride Watches - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Swiss watch maker Swatch Group has filed a lawsuit against the Malaysian government and a number of the country's interior ministry officials over the seizure of 170 watches of the Pride collection worth 64,795 ringgits ($14,200), the Malay Mail newspaper reported on Monday, citing court documents.

From May 13-15, Malaysian interior ministry officials reportedly searched 16 Swatch Group retail outlets all over the country and seized 172 watches. Some of the watches' loops featured six-colored rainbow designs, similar to the LGBT flag, therefore the ministry issued seizure notices stating that the watches were instrumental in promoting LGBT, Malay Mail reported.

Swatch Group filed a lawsuit stating that the ministry officials acted illegally, inconsistently and without prior warning of any violations. It also said that the raids were disproportionate and pursued an improper purpose, the report said.

