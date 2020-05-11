UrduPoint.com
Switzerland's Toll Of COVID-19 Cases Rises By 39 In 24 Hours To 30,344- Health Authorities

Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:09 PM

Switzerland has confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 30,344, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Monday

The country's death toll has reached so far 1,543 with five fatalities being recorded over the past day.

According to the health authorities, since the outbreak, 312,813 people have tested for the coronavirus, of which only 11 percent tested positive.

The most affected regions remain Vaud (5,459 cases), Geneva (5,160 cases), Zurich (3,439 cases) and Ticino (3,234 cases).

Switzerland began to lift coronavirus-related restriction measures on April 27 with a gradual return to business of hairdressers and dentists' offices. The second phase of restrictions easing started on Monday, with all shops, restaurants and bars reopening with some restrictions. The third phase is scheduled for June 8.

