SWSDF President: Hosting UIM E1 world championship in Kingdom falls with Saudi Vision 2030 targets

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Saudi Water sports & Diving Federation (SWSDF) President Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Salman emphasized that the launch of the inaugural round of the first-ever UIM E1 World Championship, an all-electric race-boat competition, in the Kingdom reflects the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 in enhancing the environmental and energy sustainability and the Saudi leadership’s ambitions for renewable energy and all-electric transportation. Prince Sultan’s remarks came during a news conference Thursday to talk about the inaugural round of the two-day UIM E1 World Championship, which will kick off on Friday in Jeddah.

The prince said that the electric boat championship is the first major sport in international competitions that has been launched equally between men and women at the same time, expressing his pleasure at SWSDF being a key partner of the UIM E1 World Championship.

He also said that the Saudi team’s participation in the competition comes as part of the strategic partnership with Aoki Racing which aims at proving the Saudi youth’s ability to participate in key international tournaments.