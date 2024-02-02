Open Menu

SWSDF President: Hosting UIM E1 World Championship In Kingdom Falls With Saudi Vision 2030 Targets

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SWSDF President: Hosting UIM E1 world championship in Kingdom falls with Saudi Vision 2030 targets

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Saudi Water sports & Diving Federation (SWSDF) President Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Salman emphasized that the launch of the inaugural round of the first-ever UIM E1 World Championship, an all-electric race-boat competition, in the Kingdom reflects the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 in enhancing the environmental and energy sustainability and the Saudi leadership’s ambitions for renewable energy and all-electric transportation. Prince Sultan’s remarks came during a news conference Thursday to talk about the inaugural round of the two-day UIM E1 World Championship, which will kick off on Friday in Jeddah.

The prince said that the electric boat championship is the first major sport in international competitions that has been launched equally between men and women at the same time, expressing his pleasure at SWSDF being a key partner of the UIM E1 World Championship.

He also said that the Saudi team’s participation in the competition comes as part of the strategic partnership with Aoki Racing which aims at proving the Saudi youth’s ability to participate in key international tournaments.

Related Topics

World Sports Water Jeddah Saudi Same Women

Recent Stories

Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

1 hour ago
 Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

3 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

3 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

4 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

4 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

4 hours ago
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

17 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

17 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

17 hours ago

More Stories From World