Sydney announces massive 2021 arts festival lineup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The annual Sydney Festival will go ahead on Jan. 6-26, 2021, with organizers overcoming COVID-19 barriers to reveal an extensive lineup of world-class acts on Thursda

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The annual Sydney Festival will go ahead on Jan. 6-26, 2021, with organizers overcoming COVID-19 barriers to reveal an extensive lineup of world-class acts on Thursday.

Due to the necessary exclusion of international talents, performances at the 2021 festival will be 100 percent Australian made, and aimed at allowing audiences of all means to take part.

"Our internationally acclaimed, homegrown talents have found themselves grounded in 2020 but at Sydney Festival 2021 you can see how the very best of the world can be in your own back yard," festival artistic director Wesley Enoch said.

Events will stretch from Sydney's outer suburbs to the heart of the city, including live music, acrobatics, events, exhibitions, workshops and talks.

In line with government health requirements all events will have capacity and social distancing limits in place, as well as mandatory registration where required.

One of the measures was to focus on outdoor performance, which led to the planned construction of a 32-meter harborside stage, where headline acts including the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Indigenous dance company Bangarra will perform.

Other central performances are a theatrical telling of the life of Australian tennis great, Evonne Goolagong, an ambitious circus spectacle involving 30 acrobats and a 30-piece choir, and many more.

New South Wales Minister for the Arts Don Harwin encouraged all Sydneysiders to come out and safely participate in what he promised to be an "extraordinary cultural experience."