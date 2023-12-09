Open Menu

Sydney Bakes In Hottest Day In Three Years

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A heatwave scorched Australia's eastern coast and sent temperatures in Sydney to a three-year high on Saturday as firefighters battled dozens of runaway fires.

Many people crowded Sydney's beaches or sought relief in the shade and authorities warned the most vulnerable -- including the elderly and very young -- to shelter in cool buildings.

Sydney city centre's Observatory Hill weather station reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the early afternoon -- the hottest since November 2020, according to weather bureau data.

In Richmond on Sydney's far western fringes, the thermometer crept up to 42.7C (108.9F).

"Today, with the high heat levels, I do say that it's a time to ensure that we look after each other and stay safe," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a news conference.

"Climate change is a threat to people's health as well as to our environment and we need to acknowledge there's a need for a comprehensive response."

More than 70 bushfires and grass fires were burning across New South Wales -- 29 of them still out of control, the state's rural fire service said in a statement.

"With very hot, dry and windy conditions, and total fire bans in place, know your risk and what you will do if threatened by fire," it said.

Temperatures across much of New South Wales would be up to 10C above average, the Bureau of Meteorology said, though cooler conditions were forecast for the evening.

