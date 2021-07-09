Sydney Extends COVID-19 Lockdown, Residents Must Stay Within 6 Miles From Home

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Australia's New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday announced the tightening of the COVID-19 restrictions across Greater Sydney, including the extension of the lockdown by another week due to the rising cases of infection.

"From 5pm today [07:00 GMT] (Friday, 9 July) the following additional restrictions will be in place: Outdoor public gatherings limited to two people (excluding members of the same household); People must stay in their Local Government Area or within 10kms [six miles] of home for exercise and outdoor recreation, with no carpooling between non-household members; Browsing in shops is prohibited, plus only one person per household, per day may leave the home for shopping," Berejiklian said in a statement.

Sydney has logged 44 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, the highest daily increase since June 16.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Australia has registered over 30,900 COVID-19 cases and 910 related fatalities.