Sydney Extends Lockdown To More Areas As Local Transmission Continues To Spread

Sat 26th June 2021

Sydney extends lockdown to more areas as local transmission continues to spread

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) on Saturday extended lockdown to more areas as local transmission in the biggest city of Sydney still increased

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 )

From 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, a two-week lockdown will be imposed on Greater Sydney and some surrounding areas including Wollongong, Blue Mountains and the Central Coast, extending from the four local government areas announced on Friday.

Under the new restrictions, which will last until midnight of July 9, people are only able to get out home for reasons including having to work or get educated outside the home, seeking medical attention, and purchasing essential goods and services.

Community sport was not permitted and weddings will be banned from 11:59 p.m. Sunday, while funerals will be limited to one person per 4 square meters with a cap of 100 people. Masks remained mandatory for all indoor venues except home.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the authorities tightened the restrictions following health advice in a bid to curb the transmission given the high infectiousness of the Delta variant.

"When you have a contagious variant like the Delta virus, a three-day doesn't work. If we're going to do this, we need to do it properly," said Berejiklian.

