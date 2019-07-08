UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sydney Gamer Who Livestreamed Attack On Partner Pleads Guilty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:35 PM

Sydney gamer who livestreamed attack on partner pleads guilty

A gamer who inadvertently broadcast audio of himself striking his pregnant partner while playing the online video game Fortnite pleaded guilty to assault in a Sydney court Monday

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A gamer who inadvertently broadcast audio of himself striking his pregnant partner while playing the online video game Fortnite pleaded guilty to assault in a Sydney court Monday.

Luke Munday, 26, admitted to hitting his partner after she repeatedly told him to stop playing the popular video game last December, public broadcaster ABC reported.

Munday had been livestreaming his session on the video platform Twitch, allowing audio of the assault to broadcast to viewers around the world and go viral on social media.

According to police, another user watching the feed called officers, who arrested Munday at his home in the southwest Sydney suburb of Oran Park.

Two of the couple's young children were in the house during the assault, police said.

Munday pleaded guilty to common assault, which can carry a potential fine and two-year prison term, and will be sentenced in August, the ABC said.

An agreed statement of facts submitted to the court said Munday admitted to slapping his partner in the face and holding her on the ground after she threw objects at him while he played Fortnite.

Related Topics

World Police Social Media Fine Oran Young Sydney August December Court

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz contacts Nasir Butt following judge A ..

20 minutes ago

People are not happy with Yasir Hussain kissing Iq ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish AAS ..

37 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Saudi carrier Flyadeal withdraws order for grounde ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka coach vows to stay on despite World Cup ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.