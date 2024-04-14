Sydney Mall Attacker Identified, 'nothing' To Suggest Terror Motive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Australian police have identified a 40-year-old man who suffered from mental illness as the perpetrator of a Sydney shopping centre stabbing rampage that killed six people and left several more in a critical condition.
New South Wales police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said Sunday the man had come from the northeast state of Queensland and was known to law enforcement.
"There is still to this point nothing that we have, no information we have received, no evidence we have recovered no intelligence that we have gathered that would suggest that this was driven by any particular motivation, ideology or otherwise," said Cooke.
"We know that the offender in the matter suffered from, suffers from, mental health." The 40-year-old man -- who was shot dead by a senior policewoman at the scene Saturday -- was named as Joel Cauchi.
A Facebook profile said he came from the Toowoomba, near Brisbane, and had attended a local high school and university.
A distinctive grey, red and yellow dragon tattoo on his right arm was used to help identify him.
He is believed to have come to Sydney about a month ago and hired a small storage unit in the city.
It contained personal belongings, including a boogie board.
Police are still trying to understand whether those attacked were chosen at random.
Five women and one man were killed during Cauchi's Saturday afternoon rampage, which took place in a bustling shopping centre in Sydney's Bondi Junction neighbourhood.
Among the injured was a nine-month-old baby who was said to be in a "serious but stable condition in hospital".
Two of the victims are said to have no family in Australia and attempts are being made to contact the relatives overseas.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australians -- who are largely unaccustomed to incidents of violent crime -- were struggling to understand an "unspeakable" attack that is "really just beyond comprehension."
"People going about their Saturday afternoon shopping should be safe, shouldn't be at risk. But tragically, we saw a loss of life, and people will be grieving for loved ones today," he said.
"We also know there are many people still in hospital dealing with recovery, and our thoughts and prayers are with them."
Albanese said he had received messages from US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon among others.
He again hailed the policewoman who shot Cauchi dead as a hero.
The "wonderful inspector", he said "ran into danger by herself... without thinking about the risks to herself."
Outside the shopping centre early on Sunday, a collection of flowers started to build.
One white ribbon wrapped around a bunch of flowers simply said "RIP" with a love heart drawn in black marker.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Tiger's title dream turns to nightmare after Masters-worst 826 minutes ago
-
Trump fans brave chill to hear Republican 'martyr' speak before trial7 minutes ago
-
US vows 'ironclad' support for Israel against Iran attack7 minutes ago
-
Iran Guards confirm attack under way against Israel: state media7 minutes ago
-
Scheffler grabs Masters lead while Woods fires nightmare 827 minutes ago
-
Romania shatter Ukraine's BJK Cup hopes as Osaka's Japan make finals7 minutes ago
-
Golf: Masters scores7 minutes ago
-
Creaking Paris metro system to face Olympic test7 minutes ago
-
Trump fans brave chill to hear Republican 'martyr' speak before trial8 minutes ago
-
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes16 hours ago
-
Kyiv says eastern front 'deteriorated' as Russia claims village17 hours ago
-
Passengers rescued from fatal Turkey cable car accident after 23 hours17 hours ago