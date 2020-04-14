Sydney Naval Base in Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Fears - Reports

The Australian navy's HMAS Watson base in Sydney is understood to be in lockdown amid concerns of a possible coronavirus outbreak, media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Australian navy's HMAS Watson base in Sydney is understood to be in lockdown amid concerns of a possible coronavirus outbreak, media reported Tuesday.

Six Chilean servicemen who came to Sydney for training in January as part of a group of 50 tested positive for the virus in late March and have been quarantined for almost two weeks.

All navy personnel at the base in the Watsons Bay have been confined to their rooms as a precaution, the Nine news television channel has reported.

No cut-off date for the restriction has been named. The channel said there was no information on whether any of the service members, apart from Chileans, had contracted the virus.