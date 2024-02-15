Sydney on high alert for measles infection

(@FahadShabbir)

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The health authority in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has issued another public warning over measles infection, only a few days after a case was detected in the state's north.

In a statement on Thursday, the NSW Ministry of Health urged local communities to stay alert for signs and symptoms of measles, as a new case was reported in Sydney.

The adult case returned from Southeast Asia and touched down in Sydney on Feb. 7, before visiting several businesses and traveling on a bus in the city's central business area.

The ministry noted that this case was not linked to another case in northern NSW reported on Sunday.

"Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore eyes, and a cough, usually followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body," said Vicky Sheppeard, director of public health in South Eastern Sydney Local Health District.

"Symptoms may appear between seven and 18 days after an exposure, so it's important for people to stay vigilant if they've been exposed," Sheppeard added.