Open Menu

Sydney On High Alert For Measles Infection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Sydney on high alert for measles infection

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The health authority in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has issued another public warning over measles infection, only a few days after a case was detected in the state's north.

In a statement on Thursday, the NSW Ministry of Health urged local communities to stay alert for signs and symptoms of measles, as a new case was reported in Sydney.

The adult case returned from Southeast Asia and touched down in Sydney on Feb. 7, before visiting several businesses and traveling on a bus in the city's central business area.

The ministry noted that this case was not linked to another case in northern NSW reported on Sunday.

"Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore eyes, and a cough, usually followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body," said Vicky Sheppeard, director of public health in South Eastern Sydney Local Health District.

"Symptoms may appear between seven and 18 days after an exposure, so it's important for people to stay vigilant if they've been exposed," Sheppeard added.

Related Topics

Business Sydney Alert Wales May Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

13 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

13 hours ago
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

13 hours ago
 Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

13 hours ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

13 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

15 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

15 hours ago

More Stories From World