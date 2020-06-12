UrduPoint.com
Sydney Police Break Up Protest Against Deaths Of Indigenous People In Custody

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:05 PM

Law enforcement officers in the Australian city of Sydney have disrupted a planned protest on Friday against the deaths of indigenous people in police custody, according to domestic media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the Australian city of Sydney have disrupted a planned protest on Friday against the deaths of indigenous people in police custody, according to domestic media reports.

According to the SBS broadcaster, demonstrators did not apply for permission to hold the rally, and law enforcement officers set up barricades outside the city's Town Hall and Hyde Park ahead of the protests that were expected to begin at 18:30 local time [08:30 GMT].

"As you've seen this evening a significant police presence was put on the ground to deal with any eventuality when it came to what was an unauthorised public gathering," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said at a press conference on Friday, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Last Saturday, at least 15,000 people staged a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Sydney after a decision to ban the event was overturned at the last minute.

The Australian authorities have sought to limit large-scale public demonstrations in the country due to the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. A 10-person limit on public gatherings is currently in force in the country, although these restrictions will be eased from July, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a press conference earlier on Friday.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, New South Wales' Indigenous population is ten times more likely to be imprisoned than the general population.

