Sydney police charge 21-year-old with plotting terror attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Australian police have arrested a 21-year-old man in Sydney on three separate terrorism charges

Sydney (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Australian police have arrested a 21-year-old man in Sydney on three separate terrorism charges.Police allege that the man, who has not been named, was a member of Islamic State and was in the early stages of preparing for "terrorist acts".He is also accused of posting extremist content online, and of attempting to radicalise two teenagers.It comes days after two were killed in a London knife attack, carried out by a man convicted of terrorism offences.Police said their arrest was carried at a home in Riverwood, where the Australian-born man lived with his parents.

Authorities allege that, while planning for the attack, the man downloaded a dossier on weapons and tactics to use in a terrorist attack.He also attempted to influence teenagers to act upon his extremist views, said the Australian Federal Police."It was fair to say there was a continuum of radicalisation � to the point of encouraging politically motivated violence," said Assistant Commissioner Ian McCartney.He said the arrest was the result of a six-month investigation, but added that the attack had not been imminent.The man is expected to appear in court on Thursday and faces life imprisonment if found guilty.