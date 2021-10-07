UrduPoint.com

Sydney Readies For 'freedom Day' After Long Virus Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:24 PM

Sydney readies for 'freedom day' after long virus lockdown

Australia's largest city will emerge from a 106-day lockdown on Monday, as Sydney authorities confirmed coronavirus vaccination targets had been met

Sydney, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Australia's largest city will emerge from a 106-day lockdown on Monday, as Sydney authorities confirmed coronavirus vaccination targets had been met.

Stay-at-home orders will be lifted for the Harbour City's five-million-plus people now that 70 percent of state residents over 16 have been double jabbed.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is now very, very close," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday, hailing the reopening announcement.

From Monday, pubs, restaurants and shops will throw open their shutters and welcome back the fully vaccinated.

Five-kilometre travel restrictions will also be lifted, although state and international borders will remain closed for now.

The reopening -- described by many as "freedom day" -- is both "exciting" and "nerve-racking" according to Alyce Murphy, general manager of The Carrington, a Sydney pub now hustling to get staff and deliveries back on site.

"Obviously going from doing nothing for months, and then the prospect of having a few weeks to get the venue there was a little bit daunting," she said.

Murphy tried to fill the almost four-month lockdown with activities such as painting and gardening. But like millions of Australians, she "also just sat on the couch and watched tv a lot".

Australia has been spared the worst of the pandemic -- recording 1,379 deaths in a population of around 26 million.

But for the last 18 months, under-vaccinated Australian cities have endured several gruelling lockdowns to limit the spread of the virus.

Jobs have been lost, kids have missed being at school for a large portion of the academic year, and restrictions have sparked a string of mostly small but noisy protests and a flood of online misinformation.

There is growing evidence that locked-down Australians have been drinking more and existing mental conditions have worsened, according to a recent report by the country's Mental Health Think Tank.

In recent months, Australia's repeated imposition of restrictions and efforts -- now abandoned -- to reach "Covid Zero" have brought it international attention.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Flood Sydney Tank SITE TV From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Motegi, Blinken Discuss Regional Issues, Climate O ..

Motegi, Blinken Discuss Regional Issues, Climate Over Phone - Tokyo

59 seconds ago
 President, PM condole over losses in Balochistan e ..

President, PM condole over losses in Balochistan earthquake; direct coordinated ..

1 minute ago
 European stocks rally as US set to avoid debt defa ..

European stocks rally as US set to avoid debt default

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

18 minutes ago
 Man allegedly kills daughter to marry woman in nei ..

Man allegedly kills daughter to marry woman in neighborhood

18 minutes ago
 Mirziyoyev, Putin Discussed Situation in Afghanist ..

Mirziyoyev, Putin Discussed Situation in Afghanistan - Uzbek Presidential Office

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.