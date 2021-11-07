Sydney Woman Turns Millionaire Overnight After Winning Grand Vaccination Prize

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) A 25-year-old woman, Joanne Zhu, residing in Sydney became a millionaire overnight after winning the grand prize of $1 million for the Million Dollar Vax Campaign in Australia.

Zhu entered the campaign alongside 2.74 million other people nationally.

"Am I dreaming, is this real? I cannot believe it," the winner said as quoted by Sky news Australia.

She noted that she will use the money to treat her whole family to a nice trip in a five-star hotel for the Chinese New Year, if borders are open, and will invest the rest so that she can make more in the future.

The Million Dollar Vax Campaign was started in October by a group of corporations and philanthropists as a means to boost vaccination rates in the country. During the campaign, Australia's vaccination rates grew from 78.5% to 88.3%.

In addition to the $1 million prize, participants could also win one of 100 daily $1,000 prizes with an entire prize fund of $4.1 million.

On November 1, the country lifted its travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers which have been in place for nearly 18 months.