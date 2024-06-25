Sydorchuk wants Ukraine to extend Euro 2024 'fairytale'

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Ukraine midfielder Serhiy Sydorchuk said on Tuesday he hopes the team can provide the country with another reminder of life before the Russian invasion by reaching the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Serhiy Rebrov's Ukraine go into Wednesday's game against Belgium in Stuttgart with all four teams in Group E, which also includes Romania and Slovakia, level on three points after two matches.

It is the first time in the tournament's history each team in the same group has had the same number of points going into the last round of games.

Ukraine will advance with a win over Belgium. They could also go through with a draw, but only if the other match in the section does not also end in a draw.

A defeat would not necessarily spell the end of the road either for a country ravaged by war and engaged in the largest European conflict since World War II.

Ukraine reached the quarter-finals at the last Euros three years ago, but this is their first major tournament since Russian forces invaded the country in February 2022.

Sydorchuk, who moved to Belgian club Westerlo from Dynamo Kyiv last September, said the significance of making the knockout phase was considerable.

"I can say what it will mean for the team, that we have accomplished our main mission," said the 33-year-old.

"What will it mean for the country? That we will go on with this fantastic fairytale for several days for the whole country because we have been at war for almost 900 days.

"So for the Ukrainians every game, every event like that means a lot. It means for them that they can come back to usual, pre-war times.

"

- Thankful to Belgium -

Sydorchuk said he was grateful to Belgium for the welcome his family had received since their arrival less than a year ago, but admitted there was no doubt who they would be cheering for on Wednesday.

"I want to thank the Belgians because I have a lot of good moments. Everybody is kind to me," he said.

"(But) my family will support tomorrow just Ukraine in the game."

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, who is a team-mate of Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko at Everton, was asked about the emotional impact of playing a nation faced with large-scale human suffering and destruction.

"I feel compassion for all those in the world who are oppressed. All human loss is a disaster for humanity, it's something I do not support," said Onana.

"Now I'm focusing on the football and the task at hand, which is helping my country for the last 16, that's what matters to me tomorrow.

"But I'm someone who doesn't like injustice and I always will be."

Belgium will qualify with a draw but coach Domenico Tedesco insisted he will approach the game with only one outcome on his mind.

"I can't tell you what is the way to draw a game. I don't know how to go into a game trying to draw, knowing that one point would be enough. We go into the game to win it," he said.

A victory over Ukraine would send Belgium through as group winners unless Slovakia beat Romania.

"We can't start to calculate, to speculate, we want to win this game," said Tedesco.