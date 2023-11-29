BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A symposium was held here on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Wu Gang, minister-counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Belgium, described the BRI as "the most popular international public good and largest international cooperation platform in today's world."

"China looks forward to working with other parties to embark on a new journey of the Belt and Road cooperation," he said.

Such cooperation has stayed committed to its founding mission, expanded rapidly and made historic achievements over the past decade, he told an audience of Belgian and Chinese participants to the event, organized by China Book Trading GmbH (CBT), the Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and EU Reporter.

By June 2023, China had signed more than 200 cooperation agreements under the BRI framework with over 150 countries and 30 international organizations, giving rise to several flagship projects and a number of smaller but equally significant projects.

Nick Powell, political editor at EU Reporter, said the BRI has been well received in many countries.