Symptoms Of Post-COVID-19 Patients In Rehab Top Those Of Cancer Survivors - Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Symptoms of Post-COVID-19 Patients in Rehab Top Those of Cancer Survivors - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Recovered COVID-19 patients who enter rehabilitation due to recurring health woes experienced symptoms more severe than those of cancer survivors, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Thursday.

"Compared with control patients enrolled in a cancer rehabilitation program, adult post-COVID-19 patients referred for rehabilitation services reported poorer physical health and being less able to engage in physical activities and activities of daily living," the report said.

Although most patients infected with the coronavirus recover within a few weeks, some experience lingering post-COVID-19 conditions, the report said.

Using data from outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the US state of Pennsylvania from January 2020 to March 2021, CDC compared measures of health, physical endurance, and healthcare use between the two cohorts, the report said.

Post-COVID-19 patients were more likely that cancer survivors to have received a diagnosis of generalized muscle weakness or fatigue (72.7 percent versus 42.3 percent) and patient-reported symptoms of generalized muscle weakness, malaise, and fatigue (69.0 percent versus 59.7 percent), the report added.

Post-COVID-19 patients also reported a higher prevalence of fair or poor overall mental health than control patients (19.1 percent versus 15.3 percent), according to the report.

