Synod of Russian Orthodox Church Expresses Regret Over Change of Hagia Sophia Status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church expressed on Friday regret over Turkey's decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque from a museum and called on the global community to make effort to preserve Hagia Sophia's special status.

Turkey's highest administrative court annulled on July 10 a 1934 decree designating Hagia Sophia, which used to be a major Christian cathedral and was included in the UNESCO list of World Heritage sites back in the 1980s, a museum.

"The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church expresses deep regret over the Turkish leadership's decision to deprive Hagia Sophia cathedral of its museum status and to pass it to the Muslum community for worships," the Holy Synod said in a statement, released following its two-day talks.

The Synod called on the Turkish government to preserve the Christian mosaical paintings in Hagia Sophia.

"Expressing hope for further preservation and strengthening of mutual respect and understanding between persons of faith of different global religions, we call on the global community to provide comprehensive assistance for preserving the special status of Hagia Sophia, which has an imperishable importance for all the Christians," the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church said.

In its statement, the Synod linked the change of Hagia Sophia status and the general lack of unity in the Orthodox community to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople's decision to legalize Ukraine's church schism in violation of canons.

The Holy Synod expressed the belief that unity was needed more than ever "in the times of growing Christophobia" and called on "brotherly churches" to seek a solution to the crisis.