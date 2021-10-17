UrduPoint.com

Syria Accuses Israel Of Killing Head Of Cabinet's Golan Affairs Office - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Syrian government has accused the Israeli military of shooting dead Midhat Saleh al-Saleh, the head of the office of the occupied Syrian Golan affairs at the Syrian cabinet, the state-run SANA news agency reports.

"The cabinet offers its deepest and sincerest condolences to the Syrian people and to the family and relatives of the martyr," SANA quoted the cabinet as saying on Saturday.

According to the state-run news agency, Saleh was shot dead on Saturday in Quneitra near the occupied city of Majdal Shams, by an Israeli soldier.

Saleh had spent 12 years in jail in Israel until his release in 1997. He then fled to Syria where he served as a member of the Syrian parliament.

