Syria Accuses Turkey, Israel of Backing Terrorists in Light of Airstrikes on Damascus

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Turkey and Israel supported terrorists since Turkish forces illegally entered the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, where the government forces are conducting an operation to recapture territories from militants, amid airstrikes conducted by Israel on Damascus.

Earlier on Thursday, a Syrian military source told Sputnik that eight Syrian servicemen were injured during overnight airstrikes on Damascus conducted by the Israeli Air Force. The Israel Defense Forces have refused to comment on the media reports regarding the air raids.

"Turkey's actions demonstrate the shared goals of the Turkish regime and Israel that seek to protect terrorists, particularly Jabhat al-Nusra [terrorist group banned in Russia] and to create obstacles for the Syrian military to further advance in Idlib and Aleppo," the ministry said.

The ministry added that such actions violated Syria's sovereignty and international law but would not curb the country's military operations in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

Earlier this week, tensions between Ankara and Damascus escalated as the Turkish forces came under attack by Syrian troops in Idlib.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's attack in Idlib killed five Turkish military officers and a civilian staffer. As a result, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to take retaliatory measures if Syria's armed forces failed to stop their operation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and withdraw from the areas close to Turkey's observation posts by the end of February. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged Turkey to comply with the existing agreements on Idlib and expressed his regret over Ankara's failure to dissociate the armed opposition from the terrorists operating there.

Idlib is one of four de-escalation zones created in Syria by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the guarantors of the ceasefire in the country, during talks in May 2017. At the same time, the province is one of the remaining militant strongholds in Syria, as members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra operate there. The Syrian government forces have been continually trying to recapture the area from the terrorists.