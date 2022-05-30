UrduPoint.com

Syria Accuses Turkey Of Ethnic Cleansing On Syrian Territory Under Guise Of Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Syria Accuses Turkey of Ethnic Cleansing on Syrian Territory Under Guise of Operation

Turkey's announced pursuit to create a so-called buffer zone on the Syrian territory is a pretext for an "ethnic and geographical cleansing," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Turkey's announced pursuit to create a so-called buffer zone on the Syrian territory is a pretext for an "ethnic and geographical cleansing," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Last Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Turkish armed forces are preparing to launch an anti-terrorist operation in Syria to secure Turkey's southern border. As Erdogan stated, the operation's goal would be the creation of a 30-kilometer (20 mile) safe zone along the Turkish-Syrian border. According to media reports, the operation is likely to take place in four regions of Syria.

"Turkey's actions to establish a so-called 'buffer zone' in Syria are a shameful aggression and part of the policy of ethnic and geographical cleansing pursued by Erdogan's government.

These are war crimes and inhumane actions condemned by the UN Charter and international law," the ministry said in a statement.

Damascus also lambasted those who "provide a disguise" for Turkey and justify Ankara's actions. The ministry reiterated the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty and accused the United States and its Western allies of seeking easy political gains at the expense of the Syrians.

Furthermore, the Syrian authorities are reserving the right to apply all legitimate means to repel aggression of Turkey and its "agents from terrorist groups," the statement read.

Damascus also repudiated the "hostile actions" perpetrated by Turkey several days ago in the outskirts of the town of Al-Hasakah, which "killed and wounded civilian population" and caused material damage, the statement added.

