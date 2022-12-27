Syria Allows Russian Civil Aircraft to Use Its Airspace - Syrian Civil Aviation Authority

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The Syrian authorities have given permission for the passage of civilian Russian aircraft through its airspace and are waiting for Russia's decision on this matter, Basem Mansour, the head of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Russia's civil aviation authorities appealed to the Syrian authorities for permission for Russian aircraft to fly over its airspace, and the Syrian government immediately issued a permit. Syria asked Russia to provide it with a flight schedule to create air corridors, but for now we are waiting for an answer from the Russian side," Basem Mansour said.

He also said that the country is able to ensure the safe passage of Russian aircraft through its airspace.

Currently, Cypriot, Iraqi, Lebanese and Jordanian planes fly over Syrian airspace to Lebanon and Jordan, he added.