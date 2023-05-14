Syria Allows UN to Use Humanitarian Border Crossings Until August 13

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) The Syrian government agreed on Saturday to extend the permission for the United Nations to use two border crossings on the Turkish border for three more months until August 13, the Syrian envoy to the UN headquarters in New York said.

"The Syrian Arab Republic has decided to extend the permission it granted to the UN and its specialized agencies to use the two border crossings of Bab Alsalama and al-Ra'i for an additional period of three months ending on 13 August 2023," Bassam Sabbagh said on social media.

The envoy reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring stability and improving the living conditions of all Syrians after a series of devastating earthquakes rocked northwestern Syria in February. The border crossing were reopened to allow for deliveries of relief aid.