UrduPoint.com

Syria Allows UN To Use Humanitarian Border Crossings Until August 13

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Syria Allows UN to Use Humanitarian Border Crossings Until August 13

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) The Syrian government agreed on Saturday to extend the permission for the United Nations to use two border crossings on the Turkish border for three more months until August 13, the Syrian envoy to the UN headquarters in New York said.

"The Syrian Arab Republic has decided to extend the permission it granted to the UN and its specialized agencies to use the two border crossings of Bab Alsalama and al-Ra'i for an additional period of three months ending on 13 August 2023," Bassam Sabbagh said on social media.

The envoy reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring stability and improving the living conditions of all Syrians after a series of devastating earthquakes rocked northwestern Syria in February. The border crossing were reopened to allow for deliveries of relief aid.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Social Media New York February August Border All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

1 hour ago
 Fazlur Rehman urges PDM, JUI-F workers to join 'pe ..

Fazlur Rehman urges PDM, JUI-F workers to join 'peaceful protest before SC' on M ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But N ..

Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But No 'Crunch Point' Reached

2 hours ago
 Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt ..

Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt official

2 hours ago
 DC reviews dams, irrigation facilities in various ..

DC reviews dams, irrigation facilities in various areas of Kohlu

2 hours ago
 Martin wins French MotoGP sprint, Bagnaia retains ..

Martin wins French MotoGP sprint, Bagnaia retains championship lead

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.