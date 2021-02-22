(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Syria has approved Russia's Sputnik V and is ready to import the coronavirus vaccine, the Syrian Ambassador to Moscow, Riad Haddad, said to Sputnik Monday.

"Damascus has taken all measures to register the Russian vaccine - Sputnik V - in Syria and approved its use," Haddad said to Sputnik.

"The vaccine will be in Syria soon, after Damascus announced its readiness to receive and use it," the diplomat added.