UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Shipments Expected 'Soon' - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Syria Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Shipments Expected 'Soon' - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Syria has approved Russia's Sputnik V and is ready to import the coronavirus vaccine, the Syrian Ambassador to Moscow, Riad Haddad, said to Sputnik Monday.

"Damascus has taken all measures to register the Russian vaccine - Sputnik V - in Syria and approved its use," Haddad said to Sputnik.

"The vaccine will be in Syria soon, after Damascus announced its readiness to receive and use it," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Syria Import Moscow Russia Damascus All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

9 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

19 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

25 minutes ago

DLD expands &#039;Smart Valuation&#039; process to ..

26 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

44 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.