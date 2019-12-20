Syria army captures 5 villages in Idlib within 12 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMACUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Syrian army has advanced in battles against the rebels in the northwestern province of Idlib , capturing five villages within 12 hours, a war monitor reported Friday.

The Syrian army launched its latest offensive on Thursday morning, targeting rebel positions in the eastern and southeastern countryside of Idlib, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It said the Syrian forces managed to make a progress on the ground and also shelled a Turkish observation point on the outskirts of Ma'arat al-Nu'man area in Idlib's countryside.The province is now considered as the last major rebel bastion in Syria.

Certain parts of Idlib are covered by a de-escalation zones' deal brokered by Russia and Turkey.