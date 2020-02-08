UrduPoint.com
Syria Army Overruns Key Idlib Crossroads Town: State TV

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:51 PM

The Syrian army took control of the strategic northwestern crossroads town of Saraqeb on Saturday in the latest gain of a weeks-long offensive against the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The Syrian army took control of the strategic northwestern crossroads town of Saraqeb on Saturday in the latest gain of a weeks-long offensive against the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib.

"Army units now exercise full control over the town of Saraqeb," state television reported, over footage of the town's streets deserted after weeks of bombardment.

