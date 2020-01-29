UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Army Says Retakes Key Northwest Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:48 PM

Syria army says retakes key northwest town

Syria government forces recaptured the strategic highway town of Maaret al-Numan from militants and allied rebels on Wednesday, the army said, returning for the first time in seven year

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Syria government forces recaptured the strategic highway town of Maaret al-Numan from militants and allied rebels on Wednesday, the army said, returning for the first time in seven years.

"Our forces managed in the past few days to stamp out terrorism in many villages and towns," including Maaret al-Numan, an army spokesman said.

In 2011, Maaret al-Numan was one of the first towns in the northwestern province of Idlib to rise up against the Damascus government and the following year, it was captured by rebels fighting against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

It lies on a key highway connecting the capital to second city Aleppo and has long been in the sights of the government.

The army was bent on "hunting down all remaining armed terrorist groups, until all Syrian soil has been cleansed of terrorism", the army spokesman said in a televised statement.

Tens of thousands of civilians have fled the government's advance into the south of Idlib province, seeking safety closer to the Turkish border further north.

Government forces, which now control around 70 percent of Syria, have repeatedly vowed to recapture the entire country, including Idlib province.

The civil war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced more than half the country's population since it erupted following the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Army Syria Damascus Idlib Aleppo Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Almost 1 in 2 (49%) Pakistanis claim to trust not- ..

25 minutes ago

Modi, Raw is planning “terrorists’ attack” o ..

26 minutes ago

UN Youth Champions for Disarmament Training Progra ..

2 minutes ago

Camel among 2 killed, 1 injured in road mishap

3 minutes ago

Punjab establishes 200 non formal schools besides ..

3 minutes ago

Torkham gate closed after 2 mortars fired from Afg ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.