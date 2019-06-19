UrduPoint.com
Syria Asked China For Help In Fight Against Islamist Uyghurs In Idlib - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:19 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Wednesday that during talks in China, he asked Beijing to provide assistance in fighting the Islamist Uighurs from the Turkistan Islamic Party terrorist group (banned in Russia).

"We told our Chinese friends: provide us with the tools to fight the Turkistan Islamic Party," Muallem said in an interview with Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen in Beijing, where he is on an official visit.

