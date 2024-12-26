Syria Authorities Launch Operation In Assad Stronghold
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Syria's new authorities launched an operation in a stronghold of ousted president Bashar al-Assad on Thursday, with a war monitor saying three gunmen affiliated with the former government were killed.
Assad fled Syria after an offensive wrested from his control city after city until Damascus fell on December 8, ending his clan's five-decade rule.
After 13 years of civil war sparked by Assad's crackdown on democracy protests, Syria's new leaders from group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) face the monumental task of safeguarding the multi-sectarian, multi-ethnic country from further collapse.
With 500,000 dead in the war and more than 100,000 missing, the new authorities have also pledged justice for the victims of abuses under the deposed ruler.
On Thursday, state news agency SANA said security forces launched an operation against pro-Assad militias in the western province of Tartus, "neutralising a certain number" of armed men.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor, three gunmen linked with Assad's government were killed in the operation.
It comes a day after 14 security personnel of the new authorities and three gunmen were killed in clashes in the same province when forces tried to arrest an Assad-era officer, according to the Observatory.
The Britain-based monitor said the wanted man, Mohammed Kanjo Hassan, was a military justice official who had "issued death sentences and arbitrary judgements against thousands" of detainees at the notorious Saydnaya prison complex.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
More Stories From World
-
Syria authorities launch operation in Assad stronghold27 seconds ago
-
Lakers pip Warriors after another LeBron-Curry classic2 hours ago
-
Bridges outduels Wembanyama, Celtics lose again2 hours ago
-
200 students qualify for Ibdaa exhibition for science and engineering2 hours ago
-
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve launches Al-Tawil Camp2 hours ago
-
Foreign Minister arrives in Kuwait for 46th extraordinary meeting of GCC Ministerial Council2 hours ago
-
Planting 1,000 Sidr trees initiative commences in Rijal Almaa2 hours ago
-
King Abdulaziz Camel Festival showcases traditional camel-related tools2 hours ago
-
Chinese scientists make breakthrough in dynamic wireless charging efficiency2 hours ago
-
China unveils results of 5th national economic census2 hours ago
-
China unveils data on core industries of digital economy of 20233 hours ago
-
Laos, Thailand pledge joint efforts to combat drugs3 hours ago