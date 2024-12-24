Open Menu

Syria Authorities Say Armed Groups Have Agreed To Disband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 06:21 PM

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband

Syria's new authorities announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with the country's rebel groups on their dissolution and integration into the regular defence forces

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Syria's new authorities announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with the country's rebel groups on their dissolution and integration into the regular defence forces.

Photos published by the state-run SANA news agency showed the country's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, surrounded by the heads of several armed factions -- but not representatives of the Kurdish-led forces in Syria's northeast.

The meeting "ended in an agreement on the dissolution of all the groups and their integration under the supervision of the ministry of defence", said a statement carried by SANA and the authorities' Telegram account.

On Sunday, Sharaa had said the new authorities would "absolutely not allow there to be weapons in the country outside state control".

That also applied to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, he said.

Last week, the military chief of Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham -- the group that spearheaded the offensive that toppled president Bashar al-Assad -- told AFP that Kurdish-held areas would be integrated under the new leadership, and that "Syria will not be divided".

Thirteen years of civil war in Syria has left more than half a million people dead and fragmented the country into zones of influence controlled by different armed groups backed by regional and international powers.

Related Topics

Dead Syria Sunday All Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers quintuplets ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers quintuplets in medical milestone

9 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova discuss bilateral relations

9 minutes ago
 President underlines need to realize Jinnah’s vi ..

President underlines need to realize Jinnah’s vision for democratic, self reli ..

3 minutes ago
 Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to ..

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal greets Christian community on Christmas

Bilawal greets Christian community on Christmas

3 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

9 minutes ago
ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

36 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament Pre ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President

39 minutes ago
 Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military ..

Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics

46 minutes ago
 Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local ma ..

Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets

1 hour ago
 QAU, NRP organize conference on economic revitaliz ..

QAU, NRP organize conference on economic revitalization

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 1,509 points

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World