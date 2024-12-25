Syria Authorities Say Armed Groups Have Agreed To Disband
Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Syria's new leaders announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with the country's rebel groups on their dissolution and integration under the defence ministry.
Absent from the meeting were representatives of the US-backed, Kurdish-led forces that control swathes of Syria's northeast.
The meeting between the rebel groups and Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa "ended in an agreement on the dissolution of all the groups and their integration under the supervision of the ministry of defence", said a statement carried by the SANA news agency and the authorities' Telegram account.
The announcement comes just over two weeks after president Bashar al-Assad fled Syria, following a lightning offensive spearheaded by Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group.
On Sunday Sharaa, long known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, had said the new authorities would "absolutely not allow there to be weapons in the country outside state control".
That also applied to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), he said.
Last week, the military chief of HTS told AFP that Kurdish-held areas would be integrated under the new leadership, and that "Syria will not be divided".
Thirteen years of civil war in Syria has left more than half a million people dead and fragmented the country into zones of influence controlled by different armed groups backed by regional and international powers.
SDF spokesman Farhad Shami told AFP the question of his group's integration into the national armed forces "should be discussed directly".
He did not dismiss the possibility, saying that doing so would strengthen "the whole of Syria".
Shami added that his forces prefer "dialogue with Damascus to resolve all questions".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait
UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth
UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain
148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25
Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG
More Stories From World
-
Iran condemns Israel's 'brazen admission' of killing Hamas ex-leader5 minutes ago
-
'Massive' ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor5 minutes ago
-
Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband5 minutes ago
-
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold14 minutes ago
-
Mystery drones won't interfere with Santa's work: US tracker15 minutes ago
-
Djokovic eyes more Slam glory as Swiatek returns under doping cloud15 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table15 minutes ago
-
Liverpool host Foxes, Arsenal prepare for life without Saka15 minutes ago
-
Japan's top diplomat in China to address 'challenges'45 minutes ago
-
2 reporters killed in gang shootout in Haiti capital: media group55 minutes ago
-
Demand for Japanese content booms post 'Shogun'55 minutes ago
-
French primed to end King George horserace drought1 hour ago