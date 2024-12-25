Open Menu

Syria Authorities Say Armed Groups Have Agreed To Disband

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Syria's new leaders announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with the country's rebel groups on their dissolution and integration under the defence ministry.

Absent from the meeting were representatives of the US-backed, Kurdish-led forces that control swathes of Syria's northeast.

The meeting between the rebel groups and Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa "ended in an agreement on the dissolution of all the groups and their integration under the supervision of the ministry of defence", said a statement carried by the SANA news agency and the authorities' Telegram account.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after president Bashar al-Assad fled Syria, following a lightning offensive spearheaded by Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group.

On Sunday Sharaa, long known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, had said the new authorities would "absolutely not allow there to be weapons in the country outside state control".

That also applied to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), he said.

Last week, the military chief of HTS told AFP that Kurdish-held areas would be integrated under the new leadership, and that "Syria will not be divided".

Thirteen years of civil war in Syria has left more than half a million people dead and fragmented the country into zones of influence controlled by different armed groups backed by regional and international powers.

SDF spokesman Farhad Shami told AFP the question of his group's integration into the national armed forces "should be discussed directly".

He did not dismiss the possibility, saying that doing so would strengthen "the whole of Syria".

Shami added that his forces prefer "dialogue with Damascus to resolve all questions".

Related Topics

Dead Syria Damascus Sunday All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

1 hour ago
 UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security i ..

UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

7 hours ago
 Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tu ..

Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm

8 hours ago
 Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on ..

Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities

9 hours ago
 Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035

9 hours ago
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait

9 hours ago
 UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts worksho ..

UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..

9 hours ago
 'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf y ..

'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth

10 hours ago
 UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain

10 hours ago
 148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be cele ..

148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25

10 hours ago
 Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour o ..

Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG

11 hours ago

More Stories From World