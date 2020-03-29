Syria Bans Movement Between Provinces Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Official Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The Syrian government has decided to restrict traffic between the country's provinces until April 16 as part of measures taken to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, state media reported on Sunday.

The Sana news agency reported that the ban on people's movement would come into effect starting from 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on March 31.

The Syrian authorities have so far confirmed five COVID-19 cases. A curfew was imposed across the country on March 25.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 665,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19.