Syria, Belarus Signed Documents On Cooperation - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Syria, Belarus Signed Documents on Cooperation - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Syria and Belarus signed a series of documents on cooperation in the commerce and industry sphere and a number of other areas during a visit of the Belarusian government delegation to Damascus, Syrian news agency SANA reported Wednesday.

The documents include an agreement on the procedure for strengthening mutual trade, memorandums of understanding in the sphere of transport, housing construction, a protocol on cooperation in education in 2022-2023 and a memorandum of understanding between intergovernmental commissions.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko started his official visit to Iran and Syria on Tuesday, the Belarusian government reported earlier. According to the report, the program of the visit envisions talks with the countries' leaders, as well as visits to a number of enterprises.

