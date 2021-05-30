UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Blasts US For 'Systematic Attacks' On Belarus, Meddling Attempts - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Syria Blasts US for 'Systematic Attacks' on Belarus, Meddling Attempts - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Damascus denounces the US-led campaign against Belarus and interference in its domestic affairs following the Ryanair plane incident, the national state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

On Friday, Washington announced that it was working together with the EU and other allies on developing targeted sanctions against key Belarusian officials and would reinstate previously lifted sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises.

"Syria strongly condemns the systematic attacks on the Republic of Belarus and the interference in its affairs by the United States and their allies," an unnamed official said, as quoted by Al-Ikhbariya.

The source added that Syria "expresses full solidarity with friendly Belarus and calls on the international community to put an end to the US actions that pose a serious threat to international peace and security."

On May 23, a Ryanair flight traveling from Greece to Lithuania had to make an emergency landing in Belarus' Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake. One of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the airport along with Russian citizen Sofia Sapega.

Despite Belarus maintaining that its air traffic controllers put no pressure on the crew to ground the plane, the incident prompted outrage in the West.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Washington Damascus Traffic Minsk Sofia Belarus United States Lithuania Greece May Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,777 reco ..

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches new P ..

13 minutes ago

SCAD, ADIO sign cooperation agreement to enhance A ..

43 minutes ago

19 million additional meals allocated to Gaza Stri ..

43 minutes ago

ADIHEX announces participation criteria for &#039; ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala invests GBP ₤350m in IVC Evidensia

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.