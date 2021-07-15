MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) OSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) ” Speaker of the Syrian parliament Hammoudah Sabbagh has sent 48 letters to the UN secretary-general, high commissioner for human rights and Arab parliamentary organizations so that they will condemn Turkey over water cut-offs in the northeastern Syrian province of al-Hasakah, Syrian media reported.

According to the SANA news agency, Damascus wants the international community to seek immediate restoration of water supplies by Turkey.

Some 1 million people are currently suffering from water shortages in al-Hasakah.

Earlier this month, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, expressed hope that Turkey would restore the volumes of water released to the Euphrates in the near future.