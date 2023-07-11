Syria Can Close Cross-Border Aid Access After UNSC Vetoed Russia Resolution - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Cross-border access of aid to Syria via Turkey can be closed after the UN Security Council vetoed a Russian draft resolution to extend the mechanism for six months, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"If our draft is not supported, then we can just go ahead and close down the cross border mechanism," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council ahead of the vote on the Russian draft resolution.

The draft resolution was rejected in a 3-2 vote, with 10 abstentions.

Russia and China voted in favor.

It came after Russia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution submitted by Switzerland and Brazil to extend the cross-border mechanism for nine months. Thirteen UNSC members voted in favor, with China abstaining.

Russia and Syria want the cross-border mechanism to be substituted by a cross-line mechanism for aid delivery. Russia believes that only cross-line deliveries allow Syria to control its sovereign territory.