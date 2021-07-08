Syria Ceasefire Can Hamper Efforts to Defeat Terrorism - Russian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria and lead Russian negotiator at the Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, argued on Thursday against a ceasefire in the war-torn country, saying it could hamper efforts to root out terrorism.

"This fight must continue, despite calls from Europe for a nationwide ceasefire. We must understand that this measure ” which makes sense in the longer term ” can at present hamper activities of the government forces and international efforts to defeat terrorist organizations," he said.