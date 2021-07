Syria Ceasefire Can Hamper Efforts to Defeat Terrorism - Russian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria and lead Russian negotiator at the Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, argued on Thursday against a ceasefire in the war-torn country, saying it could hamper efforts to root out terrorism.

"This fight must continue, despite calls from Europe for a nationwide ceasefire. We must understand that this measure which makes sense in the longer term can at present hamper activities of the government forces and international efforts to defeat terrorist organizations," he said.