UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Ceasefire Can Help Constitutional Committee Begin Work On Time - UNSC President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Syria Ceasefire Can Help Constitutional Committee Begin Work on Time - UNSC President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The newly agreed five-day ceasefire in northern Syria will help United Nations Special Envoy Geir Pedersen launch the Syrian Constitutional Committee on time, the UN Security Council's current president South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila told reporters on Thursday.

US Vice President Mike Pence announced the truce after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara earlier in the day, saying that Turkey had agreed to pause his country's incursion in northern Syria for 120 hours while Kurdish militants withdraw from a safe zone that extends 30 kilometers (20 miles) beyond Turkey's border.

"This will even help us to encourage Geir Pedersen to work very very hard on the Constitutional Committee and convene, as planned, on the 30th of October," Matjila said when asked about the council's reaction to the newly agreed ceasefire.

He added that the pause in hostilities represents a positive development and stressed that it would contribute to the return to the political process in the Arab republic.

"If it happens, it is a great thing because it gives the chance to go back to a political track, toward the Constitutional Committee and go back to the discussions," Matjila said.

Pence said the US would facilitate the withdrawal of YPG forces from northern Syria, adding that the Kurdish forces have already begun to withdraw from the safe zone.

Turkey launched its offensive in northern Syria on October 9 to clear the border area of Kurdish militants after President Donald Trump decided to withdraw US troops from the area.

Damascus has called the Turkish operation an invasion and deployed its troops to the north of the country. The international community has condemned the operation, with the US and EU imposing sanctions.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time on October 29. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Syria Turkey Civil Society Trump Split Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

41 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

56 minutes ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

1 hour ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

1 hour ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.