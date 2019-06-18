Syria clashes kill 45 fighters: monitor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Clashes between pro-government forces and jihadist-led groups that control Syria's northwest killed at least 45 combatants on Tuesday, a war monitor said.

The fighting flared on the edge of Hama province when the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a dawn attack on regime positions, leaving 14 pro-government forces dead, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.