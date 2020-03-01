UrduPoint.com
Syria Closes Airspace Over Idlib Province - Army

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:00 PM

HAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The Syrian army's on Sunday announced shutting down the Idlib province's airspace, saying that all aircraft will be considered hostile and would be shot down.

"The command of the armed forces declares closure of airspace for planes and other aircraft over northwestern Syria and especially the Idlib province.

All planes violating our airspace will be considered hostile and shot down to prevent them from fulfilling [their] objectives," the command said in a statement as quoted by state-run Sana news agency.

