Syria Closes All Sea Ports Over Poor Weather - Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) All Syrian ports along the Mediterranean coast suspended operations on Wednesday until further notice due to bad weather conditions, the country's transport ministry said.

"All ports (commercial and fishing) on the coast have been closed from Wednesday, December 8, 11:40 (09:40 GMT) until further notice.

The decision was made due to bad weather conditions - intensifying wind and poor visibility," the ministry said in a statement published by the official news agency SANA.

The national meteorological service forecasts gusty winds along the entire Syrian coast throughout the day with an estimated speed of up to 80 km/h (49 miles), while the height of the waves is expected to reach up to 3.5 meters (11 feet).

