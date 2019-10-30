Syria Committee Must Work Without Foreign Interference, Imposed Timelines - Astana Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia, Turkey and Iran said on Monday that the Syrian Constitutional Committee must work without any foreign interference and without any externally imposed deadlines, according to a joint statement by the top diplomats of the three countries.

"The Ministers: Expressed their view that the work of the Constitutional Committee should be governed by a sense of compromise and constructive engagement without foreign interference and externally imposed timelines aimed at reaching general agreement of its members that would enable the outcome to receive the widest possible support by the Syrian people," the statement said.