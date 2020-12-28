UrduPoint.com
Syria Completes 23,700 Social Infrastructure Projects Over 5 Years - Minister

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The Syrian government has completed over 23,700 social infrastructure projects in the past five years as part of a plan to rebuild communities, the local administration minister said Monday.

"To date, more than 23,700 projects have been completed since 2016 thanks to the committee on reconstruction," Hussein Makhlouf told reporters in Damascus.

These included more than 6,000 educational buildings, 800 water boreholes, 194 medical centers, 65 hospitals, and 121 miles of sewage systems. The authorities are working to set up 57 industrial zones across the country that will house up to 19,000 enterprises.

Defunct refugee camps will be converted into social infrastructure assets, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russia's Syria reconciliation center said at the briefing. He said 14 camps would close and 500 displaced people would return into their homes, while 355 others would be resettled to camps in the Hama province.

A commission will be set up in the As-Suwayda province in mid-January to review the status of missing people and deserters. The panel that met in the Daraa province on December 1 has cleared up the status of nearly 1,700 people, according to Sytnik.

