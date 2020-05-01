UrduPoint.com
Syria Condemns Berlin's Decision To Ban Activities Of Hezbollah Movement- Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:10 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Syrian authorities decisively condemned Germany's decision to designate the Lebanese Hezbollah movement as a terrorist organization and ban its activities in the European country, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, spokesman for the German Interior Ministry Steve Alter said that Minister Horst Seehofer banned the activities of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement across the country.

"Syria strongly condemns the German government's decision to recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization," the ministry said, as quoted by the SANA news agency.

According to Damascus, Germany's decision was taken under the pressure of Israel and the United States.

Last December, the Bundestag called on the Federal government to ban Hezbollah, explaining that Germany with about a thousand supporters is used by the movement as a militant hideout and logistics center. Politicians also called on the government to stop separating the political and militarized wing of the Lebanese movement.

In addition, the lawmakers insisted that the government, together with international partners, take measures to reduce the influence of Hezbollah in the middle East, especially in Syria. At the same time, they asked to ban only the movement's activities but not the movement itself, since the existence of social and organizational structures of Hezbollah in Germany had not been established.

