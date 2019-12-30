Syria Condemns Coalition Air Strikes on Shia Militia Bases in Iraq - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the air strikes by the international coalition on the bases of the Kata'ib Hezbollah movement, part of the Shia militia, and called on the United States to stop interfering in Iraqi affairs.

"Syria condemns the bloody American attack on the Iraqi militia al-Hashd al-Shaabi, which protects the sovereignty and independence of Iraq," the ministry was quoted as saying by Syria tv.