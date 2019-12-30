UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Condemns Coalition Air Strikes On Shia Militia Bases In Iraq - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:49 PM

Syria Condemns Coalition Air Strikes on Shia Militia Bases in Iraq - Foreign Ministry

The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the air strikes by the international coalition on the bases of the Kata'ib Hezbollah movement, part of the Shia militia, and called on the United States to stop interfering in Iraqi affairs

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the air strikes by the international coalition on the bases of the Kata'ib Hezbollah movement, part of the Shia militia, and called on the United States to stop interfering in Iraqi affairs.

"Syria condemns the bloody American attack on the Iraqi militia al-Hashd al-Shaabi, which protects the sovereignty and independence of Iraq," the ministry was quoted as saying by Syria tv.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Iraq Independence United States TV

Recent Stories

Dow University of Health Sciences holds orientatio ..

2 minutes ago

Youth 'greatest' source of hope in troubled world, ..

2 minutes ago

NAB performing its duties independently: Shafqat M ..

2 minutes ago

PSCA's agreement with foreign company not to be ex ..

2 minutes ago

US Secretary of State to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekis ..

17 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for minorities: Ijaz Alam August ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.